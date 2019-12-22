Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport expects more that 2 million passengers between now and Jan. 2. Officials say that is 4% more than last year.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport expects more that 2 million passengers between now and Jan. 2. Officials say that is 4% more than last year.
DIA expects Monday, Dec. 23 to be the busiest day ahead of Christmas with nearly 198,000 passengers flying. However, more than 202,000 passengers are expected to fly on Sunday, Dec. 29.
AAA says nearly 2 million Coloradans will travel for the holidays between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1. The agency says that’s Colorado’s highest year-end travel volume since they started recording in 2000.
“The vast majority of Colorado travelers – 1.78 million – will drive to their holiday destinations, joining the ranks of 104.8 million Americans on the road,” AAA said. “Motorists should expect the worst delays on Thursday, Dec. 26, with travel times potentially doubled.”
RELATED: Germs On A Plane: How To Survive The Joy Of Holiday Travel