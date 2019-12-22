FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – Good luck getting a spot on the tubing hill this week at the Frisco Adventure Park. They are full with reservations until Dec. 28.
Sophie Ferguson is guest service coordinator and says it’s a good problem to have.
“We are seeing so many folks coming up to enjoy all the snow, and while it’s a little hectic around here it is a blast,” Ferguson told CBS4 on Sunday.
Visitors from all across the country are making the annual pilgrimage to Colorado’s high country right now. While they are being greeted with pleasant weather now, snow is on the way later this week.
Ski slopes, grocery stores and gas stations are packed with holiday spirit and lots of tourists coming to enjoy a piece of Colorado’s magic.
“We are asking people to keep checking back with us to make sure we can get them on the hill since the reservations are filling up fast,” Ferguson added.
Another major winter attraction will soon open in Dillon. Organizers of the Ice Castles say they will open “after Christmas” this year, just in time for New Year’s Eve.