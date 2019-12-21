Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – WalletHub has compiled a list of the best 100 places to celebrate the New Year across the United States. Researchers looked at average prices for tickets to New Year’s Eve parties, entertainment and food, and lastly, safety and accessibility.
Denver ranked second best behind New York City. Las Vegas, San Diego and Los Angeles rounded out the top 5.
The worst place to celebrate, according to the survey, is Fremont, Calif.
Aurora ranked last as far as fewest restaurants per capita.
