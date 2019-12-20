(HOODLINE) – Looking to sample the best desserts around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
December is the top month of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Aurora area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and email marketing for small businesses. Daily spending at Aurora-area food and beverage shops grew to $1,059 per business in December of last year, 16% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Cuba Bakery & Cafe
First on the list is Cuba Bakery & Cafe. Located at 15028 E. Mississippi Ave. in Willow Park, it is the highest-rated dessert spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 389 reviews on Yelp.
Mixing Bowl Cookie Dough
Next up is Mixing Bowl Cookie Dough, situated at 5580 S. Parker Road. With five stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.
The Donut House
Dam East-West’s The Donut House, located at 3124 S. Parker Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shop 4.5 stars out of 169 reviews.
TBaar
An outpost of the chain TBaar, a spot to score desserts, bubble tea, juices and smoothies in Aurora Hills, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Suite 123A, to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.