GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a light rail Friday night. Officials with RTD said the crash happened just before 8 p.m.
Witnesses told investigators a man was walking westbound on the light rail train tracks near Ulysses Street when he was hit. Investigators said the train driver saw the man and blasted his horn, but wasn’t able to stop in time to avoid hitting the pedestrian.
The man’s name has not been released. Ulysses Street is expected to stay closed for several hours overnight.
RTD said W Line service is stopped in both directions between the Jefferson County Government Center – Golden Station and the Red Rocks College Station. It’s unknown will service will resume in that area.