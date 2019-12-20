Filed Under:Car Accident, Fatal Accident, Fatal Car Crash, Fatal Crash, Fort Collins News, Fort Collins Police, Lopez Elementary, Traffic Accident, Vale Wolkow


FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police say no charges will be filed against a 23-year-old driver who fatally hit a child who was walking to school. The terrible accident happened in November near Lopez Elementary School.

Vale Wolkow

Vale Wolkow (credit: CBS)

Witnesses told police the driver came to a complete stop at the intersection before proceeding and that 6-year-old Vale Wolkow and another student ran right into traffic.

Police say it was simply a tragic accident.

