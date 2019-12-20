Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police say no charges will be filed against a 23-year-old driver who fatally hit a child who was walking to school. The terrible accident happened in November near Lopez Elementary School.
Witnesses told police the driver came to a complete stop at the intersection before proceeding and that 6-year-old Vale Wolkow and another student ran right into traffic.
Police say it was simply a tragic accident.