  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMI Love Lucy Christmas Special
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder County news, Eldora Mountain Resort


BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at Eldora Mountain Resort want to add more parking spaces. The Boulder County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the proposal, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

Eldora Mountain Resort

Eldora Mountain Resort (credit: CBS)

Eldora wants to create 560 spaces above its north lot and 235 spaces to the lot near the Nordic Center. The Boulder Daily Camera reports the approval comes with conditions, including only removing trees when the birds aren’t nesting.

Eldora Mountain Resort (credit: CBS)

The Board of County Commissioners will take up the proposal. A public hearing has not yet been announced.

Comments

Leave a Reply