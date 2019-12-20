Comments
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at Eldora Mountain Resort want to add more parking spaces. The Boulder County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the proposal, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.
Eldora wants to create 560 spaces above its north lot and 235 spaces to the lot near the Nordic Center. The Boulder Daily Camera reports the approval comes with conditions, including only removing trees when the birds aren’t nesting.
The Board of County Commissioners will take up the proposal. A public hearing has not yet been announced.