(CBS4) – A donation from a former astronaut could expand Rocky Mountain National Park’s 425 square miles. Vance Brand, the command pilot on the first U.S.-Soviet joint spaceflight, wants to donate 40 acres to the park.

“I wanted to pay back for all the enjoyment I got out of the park,” Brand told CBS4.

Born and raised in Longmont, Brand spent many summers climbing Longs Peak and hiking the trails of Rocky Mountain National Park. Fifty years ago, he purchased 160 acres on the eastern boundary of the park for $32,000.

“A lot of beautiful trees up there, rock outcrops, it’s still primitive.”

With the blessing of his wife and kids, Brand wants to give the park a quarter of the land, which is adjacent to three popular trails. But it turns out, you can’t donate land that changes the boundaries of a national park without an act of Congress. So, Brand wrote a letter to Sen. Cory Gardner explaining his dilemma.

“You read the letter and you think, man, this is incredibly generous,” said Sen. Gardner. “This has been a part of his life, this means so much to him, he’s given so much already to the country through his service, and now he wants to give more.”

Gardner introduced a bill to make it happen.

“This is going to make that visit to Rocky Mountain National Park even more spectacular because off, and through the efforts of his generosity,” said Sen. Gardner.

Brand now lives in California but he still visits the park every year. At 88 years old, he no longer climbs Longs Peak but for all the changes in his life, the park – and his love for it – have not changed.

‘In short, it’s majesty and beauty.”

A Grandpa with 22 grandchildren, Brand says he hopes future generations will enjoy the park as much as he has, and will preserve it for those who come after them.

“We’ve got to be mindful. We’ve got to take care of it,” said Brand.

Sen. Michael Bennet is co-sponsoring the bill with Sen. Gardner. Congressman Joe Neguse has also introduced a companion bill in the House. Gardner said the legislation has no opposition and could be signed into law as early as next spring or summer.

Brand said the land was a “good investment” for him. It is now an incredible gift for Colorado and for America. Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the most visited national parks in the country.