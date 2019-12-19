  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– CenturyLink will have to pay $8 million for overcharging customers. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the settlement on Thursday.

Weiser said CenturyLink falsely advertised guaranteed locked-in prices, charged hidden fees and didn’t give the refunds it promised. Weiser said the company has been overcharging customers since 2014.

As part of the agreement, CenturyLink will refund over-billed customers nearly $1 million. The rest of the money will go to the state of Colorado, which plans to use it to protect Coloradans from fraud.

