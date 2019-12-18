



– A mother and her baby will spend their first Christmas together at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Heather and her 4-month-old son, Crosby, were exposed to the measles virus at that same hospital.

Heather brought Crosby to the hospital last week because he having trouble breathing. Doctors were able to start weening him off oxygen Thursday.

“It should’ve been a very victorious day, but instead it was one of the worst days of my life,” said Heather. “I’m angry that it could’ve been prevented.”

People who visited Children’s Hospital Colorado – Anschutz Campus’ Emergency Department on Dec. 12 between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

Young, unvaccinated children have the highest risk for measles and its complications.

“Because of his age he can’t be vaccinated with MMR,” said Heather. “My son has been fighting to breathe for six days. Now he has to spend more time in the PICU, all for something that is preventable.”

Since Crosby isn’t old enough to have his MMR shots, doctors gave him seven immunoglobulin shots to protect him from the virus. Crosby should’ve been heading home for his first Christmas, but now he’ll be in the hospital for New Year’s.

“We might not be able to go home until his incubation period is over, which will be around Jan. 2. I have a 2 and 4 year old at home who have received one MMR vaccine, but they can’t get the second until they’re older,” explained Heather.

She says she respects the decisions of other parents, but this time those decisions decided for her son.

“My son shouldn’t have to stay here for an extended period of time just because of someone else’s choice,” said Heather.

People who have questions about this incident or who need general information about measles can call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 for answers in English and Spanish. For more information about the measles, visit: www.cdc.gov/measles/