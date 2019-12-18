Comments
(CBS4) – Coloradans have until midnight to apply for a health insurance plan to start on Jan. 1. They can enroll through Connect for Health Colorado.
The organization provides enrollment options online and over the phone.
“You must both complete an application and call us at 855-752-6749 and say ‘I would like Jan. 1, 2020 coverage,'” the website states.
Those who enroll after Dec. 18 will get their health coverage Feb. 1.
Open enrollment for 2020 officially ends Jan. 15.