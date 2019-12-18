



– Wondering where the finest medical spas are near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional medical spas in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in need of some cosmetic treatments.

December is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Aurora area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and email marketing for small businesses. Daily spending at Aurora-area health and beauty businesses rose to $535 per business in December of last year, second only to May with an average of $552, and 11% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Always Beautiful Medspa

First on the list is Always Beautiful Medspa. Located at 6240 S. Main St., Suite 225, the skin care and body contouring clinic is the highest-rated destination for medical spa services in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp.

Enlighten Tan and Med Spa

Next up is Carriage Place’s Enlighten Tan and Med Spa, situated at 16961 E. Quincy Ave., Unit C-4. With four stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the medical spa and spray tanning center has proven to be a local favorite.

Zap Laser Center

Finally, Meadow Hills’ Zap Laser Center, located at 4104 S. Parker Road, is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the medical spa that provides laser hair removal, permanent makeup and other cosmetic services four stars out of 11 reviews.

Article provided by Hoodline.