By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

DENVER (CBS4) – With two games left in the 2019 season, the Broncos main goal is to end the year on a positive note. That starts with bouncing back from last week’s demoralizing loss to Kansas City.

“That was a really big test for us on the road. I think we learned a lot from it and grew as unit,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “After that game, we didn’t wallow or sit back and feel sorry for ourselves. We wanted to come in and learn and be better for this week.”

Drew Lock (credit: CBS)

Ending on the right foot means putting together two solid performances that will send the team into the offseason feeling confident about the future.

“We need to have momentum going into next year. That’s what it’s about – sending off everyone the right note,” running back Phillip Lindsay said.

Phillip Lindsay (credit: CBS)

For some players, the last two games are about earning their keep and reaching personal goals.

“My biggest goal is obviously to win this game, be ready, know my game plan, and go into this week as confident as possible,” Lock said.

“As a personal goal, I’d like to get to 1,000 yards, but ultimately it’s just about helping my team win the game,” Lindsay said.

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 1: Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos walks along the sideline during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 1, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

But in the end, it all boils down to the one thing that really matters.

“Winning – really that’s it. It’s all about winning,” head coach Vic Fangio said.

Romi Bean

