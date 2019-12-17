Comments
(HOODLINE) – Looking for the best laundry service options near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top laundry service spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you’re in the market for laundry services.
Havana Plaza Cleaners
First on the list is Havana Plaza Cleaners. Located at 2222 S. Havana St. in Village East, it is the highest-rated laundry service in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Washtime
Next up is Horseshoe Park’s Washtime, situated at 16771 E. Iliff Ave. With four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Hot Pink Cleaners
Hot Pink Cleaners in Heather Ridge, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12253 E. Iliff Ave., Suite D, to check out the dry cleaners.
Magic Cleaners
Over in Seven Hills, check out Magic Cleaners, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the laundry service at 18801 E. Hampden Ave.
Article provided by Hoodline.