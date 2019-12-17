DENVER (CBS4) — Hundreds of people in Denver joined the nationwide movement to gather and protest before the impending vote on impeachment.

“I’m an immigrant from a long time ago and I love this country, and yet I see the good things this country go away and I’m so sad about that,” said Michael Wong on the west steps of the state Capitol.

Wong was among dozens of people who brought signs to the event in the near-freezing night.

“I know it’s probably futile, but we have to show solidarity that there are a lot of people that hate Trump,” Wong said. “I’m hoping against hope for this country.”

As protesters stretched down the stairs and toward the sidewalk along Lincoln Street, a truck with a flag supporting the president drove by at a snail’s pace.

Protesters became riled as a police officer biked between the crowd and the truck.

Kids too young to vote joined the crowd.

“I’m 15 years old and I just don’t think that anyone is above the law,” said Reyliana Griffin who came with her mom from Thornton to attend the Denver rally.

Griffin said she heard about the protest during her AP Government class. She said the impeachment has been a frequent discussion in the class, but kids are just as divided as adults.

“Everyone is so separated. Partisanship, I feel like, is tearing our country apart and George Washington said partisanship would be the downfall of this country and it’s showing that it’s happening right now. Everyone is too separated to realize what the actual issues are and how to solve them,” she said.