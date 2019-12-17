Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is teaming up with nonprofits to make it easier for people who need help to find it. They have unveiled an interactivity map that helps people find the services they need in their own neighborhood.
Anyone can use the map, which is located online at Denvergov.org/communityresourcemap.