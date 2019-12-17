Comments
(CBS4) – Police have recovered a delivery truck that was carrying packages from Amazon and was stolen on Sunday. Fort Collins police announced on Tuesday that the white Ford delivery van was found in Denver at an undisclosed location.
(CBS4) – Police have recovered a delivery truck that was carrying packages from Amazon and was stolen on Sunday. Fort Collins police announced on Tuesday that the white Ford delivery van was found in Denver at an undisclosed location.
The van was stolen in Fort Collins Sunday evening near East Prospect Road and South Lemay Avenue.
Police the van had some packages inside. Some were open and other weren’t. Several more packages that were in the van are apparently now missing.
“Unfortunately many were not located,” a Fort Collins police spokesperson wrote on Twitter.
Anyone who has information about the theft of the vehicle that might be helpful to police in their investigation is asked to call the Fort Collins Police Services non-emergency line at 970.419.3273.