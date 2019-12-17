TRAFFIC ALERTGet ready for major Interstate 70 closure Wednesday morning
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Denver News, Fort Collins News, Fort Collins Police


(CBS4) – Police have recovered a delivery truck that was carrying packages from Amazon and was stolen on Sunday. Fort Collins police announced on Tuesday that the white Ford delivery van was found in Denver at an undisclosed location.

Fort Collins Police released this photo of a van that looks similar to the one that was stolen. (credit: Fort Collins Police)

The van was stolen in Fort Collins Sunday evening near East Prospect Road and South Lemay Avenue.

Police the van had some packages inside. Some were open and other weren’t. Several more packages that were in the van are apparently now missing.

“Unfortunately many were not located,” a Fort Collins police spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

Anyone who has information about the theft of the vehicle that might be helpful to police in their investigation is asked to call the Fort Collins Police Services non-emergency line at 970.419.3273.

Comments

Leave a Reply