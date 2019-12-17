TRAFFIC ALERTGet ready for major Interstate 70 closure Wednesday morning
Filed Under:Chance the Rapper, Denver News, Pepsi Center

DENVER (CBS4) — Bad news for anyone with tickets to see Chance the Rapper on Jan. 21 at the Pepsi Center —  the show is now canceled.

Chance The Rapper on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Chance the Rapper posted on Facebook Monday night that he’s cancelling not only the Denver show — but his whole “Big Day Tour.” He said he’s going to take this time instead to be with family and make new music.

Refunds for the Pepsi Center show will be available through the sites that sold them.

Chance the Rapper hosted the Late Late Show Monday on CBS with Taraji P. Henson.

He performed “Roo” with Taylor Bennett.

Lil Nas X also made an appearance on the show.

