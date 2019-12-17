DENVER (CBS4) — Bad news for anyone with tickets to see Chance the Rapper on Jan. 21 at the Pepsi Center — the show is now canceled.
Chance the Rapper posted on Facebook Monday night that he’s cancelling not only the Denver show — but his whole “Big Day Tour.” He said he’s going to take this time instead to be with family and make new music.
Refunds for the Pepsi Center show will be available through the sites that sold them.
Chance the Rapper hosted the Late Late Show Monday on CBS with Taraji P. Henson.
#ChanceHostsLateLate was so good!
If you haven’t watched @chancetherapper’s turn behind @JKCorden’s desk yet — watch it here!
👉 https://t.co/TxM1Zl5rhw pic.twitter.com/2HeGAzpo2c
— The Late Late Show with Ken Jeong! (@latelateshow) December 17, 2019
brotherly love with @chancetherapper and @_taylorbennett. #ChanceHostsLateLate pic.twitter.com/AyO8n3bt0y
— The Late Late Show with Ken Jeong! (@latelateshow) December 17, 2019
He performed “Roo” with Taylor Bennett.
I’m extremely proud to say I’ll be performing Roo with my brother @_TaylorBennett tonight as I HOST @latelateshow #ChanceHostsLateLate pic.twitter.com/pVavSgxZ2i
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 17, 2019
Lil Nas X also made an appearance on the show.
The #LateLateShow with host @chancetherapper + @TherealTaraji and @LilNasX starts right now! #ChanceHostsLateLate pic.twitter.com/tHTOOE5bqj
— The Late Late Show with Ken Jeong! (@latelateshow) December 17, 2019
#ChanceHostsLateLate was so good!
If you haven’t watched @chancetherapper’s turn behind @JKCorden’s desk yet — watch it here!
👉 https://t.co/TxM1Zl5rhw pic.twitter.com/2HeGAzpo2c
— The Late Late Show with Ken Jeong! (@latelateshow) December 17, 2019