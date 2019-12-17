Air Quality Rating Lowered To 'Serious' For Denver And Other Colorado AreasThe EPA finalized the move Monday, lowering the ozone status of Denver and eight other Colorado counties from "moderate" to "serious."

33 minutes ago

Measles Risk: Effort Ongoing To Identify People Who May Have Been Exposed In DenverThree unvaccinated children who flew into Denver International Airport from another state tested positive for measles after traveling to a country with an ongoing measles outbreak.

56 minutes ago

Who Is Ready For A Big Warm Up?Watch Callie Zanandrie's forecast.

2 hours ago

Fatal Shooting Takes Place At Aurora Hill Apartments In AuroraThe Aurora Police department is investigating after a teenage boy died in a shooting Monday night.

2 hours ago

Denver Unveils Community Resource MapDenver is teaming up with nonprofits to make it easier for people who need help to find it.

2 hours ago

After Death Of Michelle Lindsay In Avalanche, Friends Raising Money For BenchFriends and family of a woman who died in an avalanche in Larimer County earlier this month are raising money so they can donate a bench in her honor.

2 hours ago