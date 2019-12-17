Comments
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – The Bureau of Land Management has confirmed plans to bring about 40 employees to staff its new national headquarters in Colorado, increasing from the 27 jobs initially announced.
The Daily Sentinel reports that the acting department director William Perry Pendley suggested the higher number in a previous interview even through 27 remained “the most solid number.”
Agency officials say “approximately 40” positions will be based in Grand Junction after a request for comment from the newspaper last week.
The agency announced earlier this year the move from the District of Columbia to Grand Junction, closer to land locations.
