(HOODLINE) – Got a hankering for noodles? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top noodle outlets in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
People in the Aurora area usually spend more in December at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and business analytics for small businesses. Daily spending at Aurora-area restaurants grew to $1,532 per business in December of last year, 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Pho 888
First on the list is Pho 888. Located at 539 N. Sable Blvd. in City Center North, the Vietnamese spot is the highest-rated noodle spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 627 reviews on Yelp.
Chinese Noodle
Next up is Aurora Hills’ Chinese Noodles, situated at 12393 E. Mississippi Ave., Unit 123 B. With 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Goku Hibachi Express
Sable Altura Chambers’ Goku Hibachi Express, located at 14107 E. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant five stars out of 12 reviews.
Article provided by Hoodline.