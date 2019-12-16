  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs


(HOODLINE) – Got a hankering for noodles? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top noodle outlets in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

People in the Aurora area usually spend more in December at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and business analytics for small businesses. Daily spending at Aurora-area restaurants grew to $1,532 per business in December of last year, 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Pho 888

First on the list is Pho 888. Located at 539 N. Sable Blvd. in City Center North, the Vietnamese spot is the highest-rated noodle spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 627 reviews on Yelp.

Chinese Noodle

Next up is Aurora Hills’ Chinese Noodles, situated at 12393 E. Mississippi Ave., Unit 123 B. With 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

Goku Hibachi Express

Sable Altura Chambers’ Goku Hibachi Express, located at 14107 E. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant five stars out of 12 reviews.

Article provided by Hoodline.

Comments

Leave a Reply