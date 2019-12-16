Comments
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Seven high school students have been charged with starting the Sunrise Court Fire near Glenwood Springs on August 28, 2019. It burned nearly 20 acres and threatened several homes.
The students face charges including reckless endangerment, firing woods or prairies and illegal use of a firework. Six of the seven students were juveniles. The seventh, Samuel Fitzwilliams was charged as an adult.
“The rapid response of the Glenwood Springs Fire department with assistance from the Carbondale Fire Department as well as Colorado River Fire Rescue and the Grand Valley Fire Protection District prevented the fire from spreading further or consuming any structures,” officials stated.