DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A suspect has been arrested in the 1980 homicide of Helene Pruszynski, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning. The suspect has been identified as 62-year-old James Curtis Clanton. Investigators used genetic genealogy to link him to the crime.
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski was found stabbed to death in a field on Daniels Park Road, on Jan. 16, 1980. Investigators believe she was abducted near Union Avenue walking from the bus stop, returning home from her internship at KHOW Radio.
She moved from Massachusetts and had only been in Colorado for a few weeks when she was raped and murdered, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said at a news conference held Monday morning.
District Attorney George Brauchler said evidence maintained and cared for over the past 40 years made a big difference in this case. In 2017, the DCSO Cold Case Unit reviewed advances in genetic genealogy and, with the help of Parabon NanoLabs and United Data Connect, as well as tools such as Ancestry.com and GEDmatch.com, they were able to identify the suspect.
Clanton now faces five charges and will appear in court Monday afternoon.
During the weeks leading up to the murder of Pruszynski, Englewood had experienced a series of sexual assaults in the area from where it is believed she disappeared and police were investigating whether the cases were related.