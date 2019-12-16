Comments
(CBS4) — The big storm in the high country made for some dangerous avalanche conditions over the weekend. There were more than 12 slides reported in two days — just in the Loveland Pass area.
(CBS4) — The big storm in the high country made for some dangerous avalanche conditions over the weekend. There were more than 12 slides reported in two days — just in the Loveland Pass area.
Crews performed mitigation work all weekend.
This map from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center shows that much of the Rockies are in a Stage Three avalanche threat, which is considerable.