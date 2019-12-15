Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – An uber Denver Broncos fan from Colorado has been nominated into the Ford Hall of Fans. Robert Garner, also known as Rescue Rob, was surprised by Denver Broncos Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, according the Bleacher Report.
Garner serves as a Poudre Fire Authority firefighter. He even drives the Broncos Country Engine 7 decked out in orange and a big Broncos logo.
“All fire engines have a number associated with them and John Elway is the greatest Bronco of all time so it couldn’t have been any other number,” Garner told CBS4 in 2016.
Rescue Rob and his orange firetruck were also in the Super Bowl 50 parade.
“We got the firetruck six years ago. Our tailgate goes all to charity,” he said.
Unbeknownst to Garner, Champ Bailey nominated him for the Ford Hall of Fans.
“Being a leader off the field is just as important as being a leader off the field. And nobody knows that more than Rob,” Bailey said.