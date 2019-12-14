



JT Nails & Spa

– Looking to sample the best waxing around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable waxing spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Topping the list is JT Nails & Spa. Located at 13762 E. Quincy Ave., it is the highest-rated inexpensive waxing salon in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp.

“Newly remodeled,” it states on Yelp. “New spa chairs and nail stations. Cleaner, safer and more sanitary services.”

Yelper Debby D. wrote, “This is the best Nail salon ever! The staff is so friendly and professional! The place is always very clean and good sanitary practices are always used! The designs and attention to detail are wonderful. I would highly recommend this place to anyone not happy with their current nail salon!”

International Eyebrows

Next up is City Center’s International Eyebrows, situated at 15031 E. Mississippi Place. With four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

As to what the business is known for, “Eyebrow threading, facials, body waxing and hair removal,” it notes on Yelp.

Hlee L. said, “I’ve been to a lot of different eyebrow places, and this is by far the best one and most convenient for me. I’ve had my eyebrows done by many of the ladies at this location.”

iThread Eyebrow Threading and Salon

iThread Eyebrow Threading and Salon, located at 2680 S. Havana St., Unit K, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the salon 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews.

Milk A. wrote, “I had a great experience, waited a little bit but was well worth it! I just moved from Chicago & this was one of the things I had to find for my personal care services. It’s a simple space, clean & super value for the excellent threading service provided!”

Article provided by Hoodline.