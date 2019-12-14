COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – A Colorado Springs man who stabbed his two young siblings to death has been sentenced to 96 years in prison. Malik Murphy, 22, was sentenced Friday for the October 2017 deaths of his 7-year-old brother, Noah, and his 5-year-old sister, Sophia.
Murphy pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and will serve two consecutive 48-year sentences, as well as a concurrent 16-year sentence for trying to kill his father by stabbing him in the neck.
“I remember feeling that irritability from him, you know, when you look back and you think and you replay because that’s all we do,” his mother Melissa said shortly after the crimes. “I remember him being real annoyed, just that feeling off of him. I’ve got so much anger and hate for my own son that I loved with every fiber in my being so I don’t know. I don’t care.”
Murphy previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Murphy told police he planned to kill his entire family and bury them in the backyard.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)