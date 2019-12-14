DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of Denver children were given the chance to celebrate Christmas at Coors Field Saturday morning. The Denver Dream Center hosted their annual Santa’s Elves giving event.

“Our whole goal is to give hope to our city,” said Denver Dream Center Pastor Bryan Sederwall.

The organization’s mission is to reconnect people isolated by poverty.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, today was like Christmas morning,” said Sederwall, also known as Pastor B. He started this event nine years ago.

At that time, they were only able to help a handful of families.

“During Christmastime, there’s a lot of people who don’t have the ability to place toys under the Christmas tree or have a sense of community and our city comes together to make this happen,” he said.

This year, 800 volunteers with the help of generous local businesses like the Denver Toyota Dealers Association and Macy’s helped provide gifts and new winter coats for some 4,000 children.

“We make sure that every kid gets a hug. We want to know that moms and dads who are working hard and are valued and that the community loves them,” said Pastor B.

“It’s really helpful,” said mother of four Christine Montano.

She certainly has her hands full, with three boys and a two-month-old baby girl. For Montano, this act of kindness was a little overwhelming.

“Thankful, emotional, it’s just so many things. It reminds me of my grandmother, she likes to give this time of year, so it brings back so many memories,” she said.

Mom let each kid open one of their gifts. Their joy is what makes giving so special.

“Sometimes it’s just a kind word, maybe it’s a cup of coffee, or maybe it’s a toy, but our hope and goal is that this becomes contagious,” said Pastor B.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said Montano. “It’s very warming that you guys do this for families like us, it really helps out in a big way.”