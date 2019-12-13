BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – After an especially snowy fall, many of us in Colorado may be a little bit sick of the snow. But for a little boy from Texas, playing in the snow has always been a dream. A dream that came true Thursday in Breckenridge!
Four-year-old Brantley is battling congenital heart disease. His wish was to build a snowman — and his reaction was pure joy.
On Wednesday Brantley and his family flew Southwest Airlines from Dallas to Denver.
And it looked like the whole flight was on board with the celebration! Macy’s surprised the passengers with gift bags and a Believe postcard. Those postcards are written to Santa and help Macy’s and Make-A-Wish grant more wishes.
On Thursday, Brantley’s family traveled to Breckenridge and met up with Santa and his elves to make his wish come true.
And, of course, no trip to Colorado would be complete without some sledding and snowball throwing!
This two-day event was made possible by Macy’s, Make-a-Wish Colorado and Southwest Airlines.
As part of Macy’s Believe campaign, each Wednesday from Nov. 6 through Dec, 11, Macy’s colleagues and Make-A-Wish chapters throughout the country will celebrate the wish of a local Make-A-Wish child through dedicated Wish Wednesdays.
Make-A-Wish Colorado has granted more than 5,500 wishes to eligible children throughout the state