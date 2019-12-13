Filed Under:Breckenridge News, Make-A-Wish Foundation


BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – After an especially snowy fall, many of us in Colorado may be a little bit sick of the snow. But for a little boy from Texas, playing in the snow has always been a dream. A dream that came true Thursday in Breckenridge!

Four-year-old Brantley is battling congenital heart disease. His wish was to build a snowman — and his reaction was pure joy.

On Wednesday Brantley and his family flew Southwest Airlines from Dallas to Denver.

With help from Macy’s Santa and Southwest Airlines, Macy’s and Make-A-Wish surprised Brantley and his family with the news that his wish to build a snowman is coming true as part of Macy’s Believe Campaign on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in Dallas. (credit: Macy’s)

And it looked like the whole flight was on board with the celebration! Macy’s surprised the passengers with gift bags and a Believe postcard. Those postcards are written to Santa and help Macy’s and Make-A-Wish grant more wishes.

On his way to his wish, Brantley distributes Macy’s gift bags filled with Believe postcards and Macy’s gift cards to Southwest Airlines customers. (credit: Macy’s)

On Thursday, Brantley’s family traveled to Breckenridge and met up with Santa and his elves to make his wish come true.

And, of course, no trip to Colorado would be complete without some sledding and snowball throwing!

Macy’s and Make-A-Wish® grant Make-A-Wish kid Brantley’s wish to build a snowman as part of Macy’s Believe Campaign on Thursday, Dec. 12, in Breckenridge, Colo. (credit: Macy’s)

This two-day event was made possible by Macy’s, Make-a-Wish Colorado and Southwest Airlines.

Macy’s and Make-A-Wish® grant Make-A-Wish kid Brantley’s wish to build a snowman as part of Macy’s Believe Campaign on Thursday, Dec. 12, in Breckenridge, Colo. (credit: Macy’s)

As part of Macy’s Believe campaign, each Wednesday from Nov. 6 through Dec, 11, Macy’s colleagues and Make-A-Wish chapters throughout the country will celebrate the wish of a local Make-A-Wish child through dedicated Wish Wednesdays.

Make-A-Wish Colorado has granted more than 5,500 wishes to eligible children throughout the state

 

