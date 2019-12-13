  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a big party for children in Denver, but it’s all about giving away those gifts. The Christmas For Kids event is organized by The Denver Active 20-30 Children’s Foundation.

(credit: Ashley A. Buderus Photography)

The Denver Active 20-30 Children’s Foundation helps children choose and wrap presents for their families.

(credit; Christmas For Kids)

The Denver Active 20-30 Children’s Foundation is a nonprofit which helps raise money for disadvantaged, at-risk youth in Denver. This is the 29th year for the Christmas For Kids party.

(credit: Ashley A. Buderus Photography)

The event provides underprivileged Denver-area children the opportunity to share holiday gifts with others, which many wouldn’t otherwise be able to experience.

LINK: Christmas For Kids

