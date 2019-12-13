AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Ble Ghislain Kore, 25, has been convicted of raping two high school students in Aurora in one day. It took an Arapahoe County jury 90 minutes to reach their verdict.

Prosecutors say Kore approached a girl walking home from Overland High School on Sept. 13, 2018 and convinced her to get into his car — saying he knew who she was and that he had someone watching her mother.

“Concerned for her mom, she got in the car and he drove to the guest parking lot of her apartment complex where he raped her,” prosecutors stated. “She was scared because he knew where she lived.”

Later the same afternoon, the defendant drove up to another girl walking in the parking lot at Overland High School and asked for her phone number, prosecutors said.

“When she tried to walk away, he demanded she get in his car. He drove her to another parking lot near the school and raped her,” prosecutors stated.

According to the district attorney’s office, the two victims did not know the defendant or each other but the Aurora Police Department connected the attacks due to the similar descriptions of the car and the suspect.

Prosecutors say Kore’s DNA was found on both juveniles. Kore initially denied any sexual contact but later admitted to them.

After a four-day trial, the jury found Kore guilty of sexual assault – use of force (Class 3 felony) and sexual assault – overcoming a victim’s will (Class 4 felony).

Kore’s sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 27, 2020. He is eligible for probation under Colorado sentencing guidelines.