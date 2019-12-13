  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aaron Elinoff, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s District Attorney has dropped charges against a man accused of running an illegal short-term rental. Aaron Elinoff, an attorney, was facing felony charges for claiming that his short-term rental was his primary residence.

Aaron Elinoff (credit: Denver DA)


The DA’s office said new information came to light during the investigation that would make it difficult to prosecute beyond a reasonable doubt.

Elinoff released this statement to CBS4, “I am so relieved to have this resolved. Fighting this for the last few months has taken a hefty toll on my professional career and my personal life. I’m thankful that the DA made the reasonable decision to dismiss the charges.”

Comments

Leave a Reply