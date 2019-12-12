  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A red-tailed hawk – perhaps now red-faced as well – survived a collision with the front end of a car Thursday in Colorado Springs. The driver of a small car notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife when she found the fowl.

The driver told CPW she had earlier heard the bird strike the car and pulled over to investigate.

(credit: Twitter/Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

She found nothing at the time and continued driving home.

But then, once parked, she heard… scratching.

And, alas, discovered a bird of prey staring back at her from the car’s radiator.

(credit: Twitter/Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

A state wildlife officer, Cassidy English, responded to the scene. In what CPW described as “a tense struggle involving sharp talons,” English maneuvered the hawk into position for removal and lifted it out.

In a Twitter video, the freed bird appeared to stare at English harder than it physically fought against her.

