Broncos Safety Justin Simmons Named Team's Walter Payton Man Of The Year NomineeBroncos safety Justin Simmons is doing work on the field. He's also putting in the extra effort off their field.

Ed McCaffrey Named New Football Coach Of University Of Northern Colorado BearsThe University of Northern Colorado Bears announced on Thursday that Ed McCaffrey will be the new head coach of their football team.

Phillip Lindsay Reaches 1,000-Yard From Scrimmage Mark Again, Joins Elite CompanyBroncos running back Phillip Lindsay is the third undrafted player with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first two seasons since 1967.

Trent Green: 'Chiefs Going To Try And Make It Uncomfortable For Drew Lock'The NFL on CBS analyst discusses the rookie's first two starts and how he expects the Chiefs defense to try and attack the Broncos QB this Sunday.

Mikko Rantanen Scores Twice, Avalanche Beat Flyers 3-1Mikko Rantanen put his first shot right where Carter Hart could make a great save. He didn't give the Philadelphia goaltender a chance on his next two scoring opportunities.