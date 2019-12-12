Comments
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado woman has pleaded guilty in exchange for a lesser charge in the death of her 23-month-old son last year. The Pueblo Chieftain reported Wednesday that 22-year-old Faith Hughes pleaded guilty to negligence causing death and faces a prison term between eight and 16 years with three years of parole.
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado woman has pleaded guilty in exchange for a lesser charge in the death of her 23-month-old son last year. The Pueblo Chieftain reported Wednesday that 22-year-old Faith Hughes pleaded guilty to negligence causing death and faces a prison term between eight and 16 years with three years of parole.
Authorities say Hughes and the 22-year-old father were arrested in June 2018 after Hughes brought their son to a hospital with severe injuries including two bleeding brain injuries and black eyes.
The father, Skyler Chapman, was sentenced to 48 years in the state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in June.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)