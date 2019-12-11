Comments
MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Twenty-five wild horses have been living on private land in Moffat County, but the Bureau of Land Management will soon round them up.
The BLM has a 15 year plan for managing the large wild horse population on the western slope.
“The wild horses likely dispersed from Sand Wash, where the estimated population of 621 wild horses is well above the appropriate management level BLM has set between 163 and 362 wild horses,” officials stated.
It’s used helicopters for roundups in the past.
For this one, it will attract the horses by putting out hay.
Their goal is to capture and relocate all 25.
Once captured, the wild horses will be taken to a BLM facility in Rock Springs and be made available for adoption or sale.