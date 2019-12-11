



– Unsure where the insiders of Denver are eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see. We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which eateries have been on the tips of diners’ tongues this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers, compared to past performance.

Read on to see which outposts are sizzling hot, right now.

Postino Broadway

This wine bar and Italian breakfast and brunch eatery is trending, in comparison to other businesses categorized as “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

Citywide, breakfast and brunch outlets saw a median 1.4% increase in new reviews over the past month. Postino Broadway only recently appeared on Yelp, but while many new businesses struggle to gain reviews, it has seen strong initial popularity.

Located at 145 N. Broadway in Southwest Denver, Postino Broadway features a menu of Mediterranean-inspired fare, including meatballs with goat cheese, meat and cheese boards, a Tuscan tuna panini sandwich, various salads and a sizable list of bruschetta options.

Postino Broadway is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday, 9 a.m.–midnight on Saturday and from 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Urban Putt

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about LoDo’s Urban Putt, the bar, gastropub and mini golf venue is a hot topic, according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp saw a median 1.3% increase in new reviews over the past month, Urban Putt bagged a 37.5% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a superior 4.5-star rating.

According to its Yelp page, Urban Putt provides “indoor mini golf, complete with amazing food and cocktails!”

There’s even more trending in Denver’s bar scene: Broadway Market Denver has seen an 8.1% increase in reviews.

Open at 1201 18th St., Urban Putt offers a full bar and restaurant that serves items like pizza, fried olives and sandwiches, in addition to an on-site mini golf course.

Urban Putt is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Sunday.

Acova

Highland’s Acova is also making waves. Open since 2018 at 3651 Navajo St., the New American bistro has seen a 7.6% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.3% for all businesses tagged “American (New)” on Yelp.

In the word of the business’ Yelp history section, Acova is “an approachable comfort food restaurant that offers quick and friendly service at neighborhood value. … We offer allergen and vegetarian-friendly choices for those in need.”

Noteworthy menu items to try at Acova include the beef short ribs, kale salad, buffalo chicken wrap, deviled eggs, turkey brie panini sandwich and street tacos. Over the past month, it’s seen its Yelp rating improve from four stars to 4.5 stars.

Acova is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.–midnight on Saturday and from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Article provided by Hoodline.