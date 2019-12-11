FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University announced Wednesday they have hired Steve Addazio to replace Mike Bobo as the university’s football coach. Addazio becomes the 23rd Rams football coach in the school’s history.

Addazio comes from Boston College where he was fired 10 days ago despite leading the Eagles to six bowl games in his seven years at the school. Before coaching at B.C., Addazio was the head coach at Temple University.

“Colorado State University is a world-class institution, and Fort Collins is an incredible city to live and to be able to recruit to,” said Addazio. “Our program will be one built on toughness and passion, and we will work tirelessly to develop me of character to return championship-level football back to Colorado State.“

It’s no secret that former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer assisted Colorado State in its search for a Head Coach. Addazio was the offensive coordinator under Meyer at Florida when the Gators won two national championships.

“Steve Addazio has all of the qualities you want in a head football coach,” said Meyer. “I have seen first-hand how passionate he is about the game of football, the players he coaches, and the programs he leads. He is one of the nation’s top recruiters and will represent Colorado State well.”

He’s known as a great recruiter. In 2010, Addazio was honored by ESPN.com as the nation’s No. 1 recruiter.

The 60-year old native of Connecticut has agreed to a five-year contract with a base salary of $1.5 million in the first year with a $50,000 increase each year of the contract.