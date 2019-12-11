Comments
FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Matthew Cotter, the teen who admitted to shooting Fort Lupton Police Sgt. Chris Pelton, will appear before a judge on Wednesday. Cotter, 19, is facing several charges, including attempted murder.
FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Matthew Cotter, the teen who admitted to shooting Fort Lupton Police Sgt. Chris Pelton, will appear before a judge on Wednesday. Cotter, 19, is facing several charges, including attempted murder.
Pelton and other Fort Lupton officers responded to a home after residents say their daughter’s boyfriend showed up in the front driveway with a gun on Dec. 2.
Cotter had dated the girl, but the two broke up in August. Officers shot him after they say Cotter hid behind a fence, ambushed officers and shot Pelton in the face.
Pelton is out of a Denver ICU after undergoing surgeries for gunshot wound.
Cotter remains in custody on a $5 million bond.
Donation Opportunities for Sgt. Pelton:
Visit any Chase Bank. Make it payable to FOP Lodge 48 with the subject line Sgt. Pelton. This is a nonprofit and tax-deductible organization.
Northern Colorado Police & Fire Families