GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Orchard Road caused a big traffic delay on Wednesday. The crash happened at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.
All lanes reopened about an hour later.
I-25 NB: Crash cleared at Exit 198 – Orchard Road. All lanes have reopened. https://t.co/AZKxJjRgYl
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 11, 2019
The right two lanes at exit 198 were opened about a half hour after the crash but the left and center lanes remained blocked, causing traffic delays.
I-25 NB: Crash at Exit 198 – Orchard Road. Update: Only right lane and shoulder getting through. Left and center lanes are blocked. Expect long delays in area. https://t.co/AZKxJjRgYl
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 11, 2019
Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the cleanup and crash investigation.