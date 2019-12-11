Filed Under:Greenwood Village News, I-25 Traffic, Interstate 25

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Orchard Road caused a big traffic delay on Wednesday. The crash happened at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

All lanes reopened about an hour later.

The right two lanes at exit 198 were opened about a half hour after the crash but the left and center lanes remained blocked, causing traffic delays.

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the cleanup and crash investigation.

