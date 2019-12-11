  • CBS4On Air

By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos Drew Lock’s NFL career is off to an auspicious start. He’s 2-0 and already making history.

In his first road start last week, Lock became the first rookie in NFL history to pass for more than 300 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos celebrates as he heads to the locker room after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Houston.

Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos celebrates as he heads to the locker room after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Houston. (credit: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“The win was exciting, as it should have been. But once you watch the film, it’s on to Kansas City. I’m trying to keep this week as normal as possible,” Drew Lock said.

Lock’s third start will be one for the books as he heads back to his hometown to play at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s something he’s dreamed about for a long time.

Whitney Mercilus #59 of the Houston Texans sacks Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Whitney Mercilus #59 of the Houston Texans sacks Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“It’s a cool thought. Especially that I stayed at home during college. It’s a cool opportunity to be at home and play in front of friends and family,” Lock said.

Last week, Kareem Jackson returned to Houston for the first time, and his emotions were on full display. But he made sure he was never a distraction. Lock intends to do the same this week.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 08: D.J. Reader #98 of the Houston Texans closes in on Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos in the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“I’m going to do just what Kareem did, Keep it very simple. Keep it not about me. I think if we do win, guys will celebrate me like they did Kareem,” Lock said.

With a win, Lock would be the first rookie quarterback in Broncos history to win his first three starts. Perhaps more importantly, a win would put an end to Denver’s 8-game losing skid against Kansas City. The Broncos and Chiefs kick off at 11 a.m. MDT on CBS.

