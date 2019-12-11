ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos Drew Lock’s NFL career is off to an auspicious start. He’s 2-0 and already making history.

In his first road start last week, Lock became the first rookie in NFL history to pass for more than 300 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“The win was exciting, as it should have been. But once you watch the film, it’s on to Kansas City. I’m trying to keep this week as normal as possible,” Drew Lock said.

Lock’s third start will be one for the books as he heads back to his hometown to play at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s something he’s dreamed about for a long time.

“It’s a cool thought. Especially that I stayed at home during college. It’s a cool opportunity to be at home and play in front of friends and family,” Lock said.

Last week, Kareem Jackson returned to Houston for the first time, and his emotions were on full display. But he made sure he was never a distraction. Lock intends to do the same this week.

“I’m going to do just what Kareem did, Keep it very simple. Keep it not about me. I think if we do win, guys will celebrate me like they did Kareem,” Lock said.

With a win, Lock would be the first rookie quarterback in Broncos history to win his first three starts. Perhaps more importantly, a win would put an end to Denver’s 8-game losing skid against Kansas City. The Broncos and Chiefs kick off at 11 a.m. MDT on CBS.