GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – She was just meeting her obligations, showing up for jury duty, so she sat down with the others in the room at the Jefferson County courthouse. But then, there he was. A grown man in a rabbit onesie.

“I had to do a double take because I could not believe it,” said Amber Reitz, who snapped off a few photos of the man in the bunny suit.

Yes, a pink bunny suit, with the ears and everything. Maybe related to the movie, “A Christmas Story,” because that’s exactly what it looked like — and Reitz says the suit had the logo from the movie on it.

“Of course the group of about 75 people waiting to find out if they were assigned to a jury began whispering about what seemed to be an effort to get out of duty. He was obviously extremely proud of it because he had his ears popped up and everything,” said Reitz.

Reitz herself hadn’t known what to wear to jury duty, and even thought, “Well, maybe it’s his job and he didn’t have a change of clothing.”

Then she figured, no, probably not.

“He wasn’t embarrassed at all. He got up and walked right in front of everyone to get coffee and didn’t act like anything weird was going on.”

So the waiting continued. The court picked a group, then another, about twenty people in all had their names randomly called for jury duty. The last group, including Reitz and the man in the bunny suit waited, then, finally were dismissed; they would not be needed. She asked the deputy if you can do that and was told, “Basically you can wear whatever you want, you cannot wear a hat in the courtroom, but whatever you want.”

Nothing about bunny ears.

The man left with her group, unpicked.

“I don’t think he would have got out of it,” Reitz laughed. She said it made showing up for jury duty interesting.

“I was not looking forward to it, but I am so glad I had to go,” she added.