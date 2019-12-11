DENVER (CBS4) — Blue Moon announced its RiNo Brewery is increasing brewing capacity by 50% to keep up with increasing global demand for their craft beer. Officials say they are installing of new tanks and fermenters that will increase capacity from 3,000 barrels to 4,500 barrels per year.
“Two 60-barrel brite beer tanks and four new fermenters will increase capacity by 50% and allow the brewers of the nation’s No. 1 craft beer to meet growing global demands,” officials said in a news release. “The brewery in RiNo currently exports its best-selling craft beers to seven taprooms around the world, including Madrid, Spain, which launched on December 2.”
“This is the first of several capital improvement projects Molson Coors has planned for Colorado, as the company will also invest millions of dollars to upgrade the Golden facility,” company officials stated.