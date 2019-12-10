AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Customers using UPS to receive packages in Colorado say they have waited more than two weeks in some cases for items to arrive at their home — but keep hearing or seeing status updates related to a facility in Aurora. Some orders go back to before Thanksgiving and now residents worry they will not get these items before Christmas.

“I’ve been trying to get a hold of UPS to find out what’s been going on with my package,” said Sean McKinley, a Conifer resident. “You get a person on the phone who tries to handle it and you ask for the supervisor, and that’s as far as your call can go.”

CBS4 contacted UPS on Tuesday sharing concerns of customers who contacted the newsroom. They shared their tracking numbers and CBS4 passed on that information to UPS. A response from a spokeswoman to CBS4 said weather was a factor for the dates in question and pointed out to an increase in deliveries beyond what the company usually handles during the holidays.

“Winter storms caused some weather-related delays in Colorado, Utah, the Upper Midwest and the Northeast,” the statement said. “UPS has implemented recovery plans by temporarily adding resources and leveraging our new 7-day network. We continue to experience record volumes and are working to address any delays.”

Customers told CBS4 that they were unable to learn anything more about what may have caused the delay beyond their packages not moving from the Aurora facility. They have heard the response about weather before and did not accept it again on Tuesday.

“There is no weather, I don’t know how much different the weather is between Conifer and Aurora,” McKinley said to CBS4. “We’re still waiting for some packages to come through UPS so we can re-mail them out.”

CBS4 asked UPS if they could speak to concerns about that facility and if there were any delays unique to Colorado but did not receive a direct response.

“The vast majority of UPS packages are being delivered in accordance with the service level commitments made to our customers,” the company statement said. “Overall, the UPS network is performing as expected to handle a record increase over our normal daily volume between Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

In some cases, the delivery of packages goes back to Nov. 23. The week of Thanksgiving did have snow storms in Colorado but customers say it has long passed and they cannot accept that the weather is still affecting their items arrival at home. Customers who keep calling and checking the status by tracking their package say that they only see “in transit” as the last update. They also say employees on the phone tell them the Aurora facility cannot be contacted internally within the company.

Residents impacted by this issue from UPS say FedEx and USPS have not reported the same delays and packages have arrived on time.

“I’ve never seen a company in my lifetime, that you cannot get a hold of someone higher in the food chain when it comes to grievances,” McKinley said. “Next year we’re going to do all our shopping in stores we can go to.”