DENVER (CBS4) – An iconic, abandoned school in Denver is under new ownership. The Evans School in the Golden Triangle has been vacant for nearly 45 years.
BusinessDen reports two brothers sold the former school at 11th Avenue and Acoma to an investment group.
Denver Public Schools sold the building in 1974.
The investor says the new partners hope to eventually open the first floor of the building to food and beverage operators.