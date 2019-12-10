  • CBS4On Air

Denver News, Evans School


DENVER (CBS4) – An iconic, abandoned school in Denver is under new ownership. The Evans School in the Golden Triangle has been vacant for nearly 45 years.

The Evans School (credit: CBS)

BusinessDen reports two brothers sold the former school at 11th Avenue and Acoma to an investment group.

Denver Public Schools sold the building in 1974.

(credit: CBS)

The investor says the new partners hope to eventually open the first floor of the building to food and beverage operators.

