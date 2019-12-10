Laser-Firing Broncos Rookie Drew Lock Selected As An NFL Rookie Of The Week NomineeBroncos quarterback Drew Lock's second game in the pros was an impressive one, and the NFL has taken notice.

Monahan's Goal In OT Gives Flames 5-4 Win Over AvalancheThe Calgary Flames have struggled against the Avalanche of late, starting with the first round of the 2019 playoffs when eighth-seeded Colorado won in five games. The Avs won the first two meetings this season as well.

Colorado Buffaloes Drop To No. 24 After Weekend Loss In KansasThe CU Buffaloes men's basketball team has dropped to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll after Saturday's loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Broncos Beat Texans 38-24 With 3 TD Passes From Drew LockThe Denver Broncos built a huge first-half lead and coasted 38-24 over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Nets Hold Off Nuggets 105-102Denver had a chance to force overtime, but Jamal Murray missed a 3-pointer from the wing as time expired.