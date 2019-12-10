(CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Drew Lock’s second game in the pros was an impressive one, and the NFL has taken notice. Lock was selected as a nominee for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week Award.
All Lock did in his first road start was throw for three touchdowns and more than 300 yards against a hot Houston Texans team that just beat the New England Patriots the week before. Oh, and he also celebrated by pretending to fire lasers from the playbook notes on his wrist like Buzz Lightyear.
Drew Lock’s signature celebration is epic 😂🤣 @DrewLock23 @MizzouFootball @Broncos pic.twitter.com/NJqDBjacyB
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 8, 2019
Lock’s complete stats in the 38-24 win were 22 completions on 27 attempts, 309 yards, 3 TDs, one interception for a 136.0 passer rating. Before him, no rookie had ever passed for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in their first road start in the modern era of the league.
You can vote for Lock for Week 14’s rookie of the week on a special page of NFL.com. He’s up against running back Devin Singletary of the Bills and three wide receivers: Diontae Johnson of the Steelers, A.J. Brown of the Titans and Darius Slayton of the Giants.
Lock is the first Denver Broncos rookie to be nominated for the award this season.