Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — It’s not uncommon to find a Coloradan frustrated over traffic and what seems like constant crashes during rush hour. A new study says Colorado ranks No. 6 in the nation for states with the worst drivers.
DENVER (CBS4) — It’s not uncommon to find a Coloradan frustrated over traffic and what seems like constant crashes during rush hour. A new study says Colorado ranks No. 6 in the nation for states with the worst drivers.
But it’s not just the traffic that earns Colorado the title. CarInsuranceComparison.com says drivers here rank the worst for failing to obey traffic and safety laws. Speeding was our second worse offense.
This is the first time since 2011 that Colorado ranks among the top 10 state with the worst drivers.
The study’s results found the following states to top the list of worst drivers nationally:
- New Mexico
- South Carolina
- Arizona
- Louisiana
- Texas
The researchers used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to rank all 50 states plus the District of Columbia by deadly driving behaviors and traffic fatalities.
“Carelessness, speeding, ignoring laws, and drunk driving remain among the leading causes of traffic deaths,” the study states.
Hmmm… Texas is #5 for worst drivers and (according to other sources) #1 source of people moving to Colorado. And now Colorado is #6 for worst drivers. Coincidence?