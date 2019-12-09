BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Five hardworking Colorado nonprofits have just been awarded $175,000 each for their efforts to grow the state’s economy. Now until Wednesday, December 17, you can vote for your favorite nonprofit’s mission, and that winner will receive an additional $125,000.
In total, Google is giving $1 million to nonprofits in the state as part of its Google.org Impact Challenge.
More than 150 nonprofits from across Colorado specializing in economic development applied, and Monday the five winners were announced: Bridge House, Family Learning Center, GRID Alternatives, Mile High United Way, and Rocky Mountain Finance Institute.
“Colorado is home to a vibrant nonprofit community and we were pleased to see such an enthusiastic response after launching applications this summer,” said Lauren Lambert, Google’s Head of External Affairs for the Southwest U.S. “We can’t wait to see these projects come to life and look forward to following the economic growth they create in our state.”
The Bridge House works to end homelessness by creating employment opportunities in the state. The Family Learning Center assists families of diverse cultures and limited incomes in achieving successful education and economic self-sufficiency. GRID Alternatives installs low-cost and sometimes no-cost solar electric systems in the homes of families who qualify as low income. Mile High United Way helps women and minority-owned small businesses to become successful. And the fifth winner, Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute, supports entrepreneurship in Colorado.
You have from now until Wednesday, December 17, at 11:59 p.m., to vote for the cause that you believe deserves $125,000. To vote, click here.
