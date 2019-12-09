ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man who beat his caregiver to death and shared the 13-minute video on social media has been sentenced to 48 years in prison. Brad Baker, 22, was convicted of the murder of Harsono Harsono, who was 61 when he was killed.

Baker was living with Harsono, who was his host home provider.

“Mr. Harsono fled religious persecution in Indonesia and was making a new life here,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Eckhardt said. “He chose a life of service, and he did nothing but try to help the defendant. Instead of gratitude, he received a brutal beating.

On June 4, 2017, neighbors called 911 to report a violent attack in the apartment next door.

“Arriving Arapahoe County deputies found Harsono bleeding profusely on the floor, a scene of chaos and destruction around him,” prosecutors stated, noting furniture was overturned, a door was broken and blood splatters were on walls and the floor. Harsono was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

The neighbor told deputies he had seen the other resident leaving the apartment in Harsono’s van. Aurora police found Baker in the van early the next morning, parked on a residential street. Baker was covered in dried blood, prosecutors stated.

At the same time, a Colorado Springs man called 911 to report he saw Baker on a video beating another man with chairs and a frying pan. Phone records indicated the video lasted 13 minutes.

“Mr. Harsono was beaten with everything in that room. And the man who received the video told investigators Baker laughed as he did it,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers told the court during his sentencing argument.

“We must be protected from a person who viciously preys upon someone who only can be blamed for caring for them — and then shares it via social media,” District Attorney George Brauchler stated. “This is why we build prisons.”

Baker pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery. Additional charges against him were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

“The judge noted the ‘tremendously aggravated nature of this crime, in imposing the maximum sentence permitted under the plea agreement,” prosecutors stated Monday.

Charges are still pending against the man alleged to be his accomplice.