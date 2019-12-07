DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans packed the parking lot of the Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey in Denver overnight. They were all in line to get their hands on Saturday’s release of the distillery’s famous Snowflake whiskey.
This year’s edition is named Batch 22: Mount Bross.
“The 22nd release is aptly named for Mount Bross – the 22nd tallest of the Colorado 14ers,” officials said in a news release.
Some camped for more than a week in the parking lot. Officials say the first folks to get in lined showed up the day before Thanksgiving.
Stranahan’s makes the batch using different barrels from all over the world, so no two bottles taste exactly the same. Each bottle is $99.
Per the rules, one person was only allowed to buy two. The distillery officially sold out just before 12 p.m.
Tasting Notes from Stranahan’s:
Casks: Eight-year-old single barrel, sangiovese, maple syrup, ex-bourbon, port, and cognac.
Nose: Hints of honeycomb and fruit preserves. Alternates between heavy cream and tobacco with every whiff. The empty glass leaves gingersnap cookies dusted with powdered sugar.
Palate: Baking spices and demerara sugar lead in, before the backbone of old oak tannins, milk chocolate and tobacco reveals itself. These gently fade into candied fruits, with hints of cherry cola, vanilla bean and raspberry caramels.
Finish: Warm, maple roasted pecan