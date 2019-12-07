SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Summit Fire and EMS is mourning the loss of one of their own. Ken Jones, a 46-year-old firefighter, died while at the scene of a fire Copper Mountain early Saturday morning.
The 20-year veteran climbed to the roof of the five-story Bridge End condominium to look for a way to access the fire before he fell and died.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the cause of the fall and the fire itself.
Officials say foul play is not suspected.
Jones is described as having a quiet demeanor and a can-do attitude.
“He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He was a firefighter’s firefighter,” said Summit Fire & EMS Chief Jeff Berino. “He’s been a valued member of our family for many years.”
Jones leaves behind a wife and two children.